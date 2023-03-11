Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $969,000 Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $1,968,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 115.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 437.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 84,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.5 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Stories

