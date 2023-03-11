Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,429 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 1,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 935,593 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 447,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2,915.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.57.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $132.73.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

