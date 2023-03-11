Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 700 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $5,124,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

