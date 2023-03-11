Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 323.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RCAC stock remained flat at $10.23 on Friday. 60,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 41.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

