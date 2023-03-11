Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in February

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rexel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rexel from €18.79 ($19.99) to €20.00 ($21.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Rexel Stock Performance

RXEEY remained flat at $25.92 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. Rexel has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

