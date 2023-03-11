Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $480.29

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.29 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 574.22 ($6.91). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 573 ($6.89), with a volume of 107,954 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCDO shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 532 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Ricardo Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £350.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3,525.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 538.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 480.91.

Ricardo Cuts Dividend

About Ricardo

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Ricardo’s payout ratio is presently -6,875.00%.

(Get Rating)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.