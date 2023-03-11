Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rise Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RYES remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Friday. 43,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

