River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 148.50 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.84). Approximately 22,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 32,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.86).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.84. The firm has a market cap of £51.87 million and a P/E ratio of -96.84.

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

