Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.68.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.16 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $56.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,823 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 201,241 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,720 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

