Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RKLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,848 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

