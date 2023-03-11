Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) One Day Volume Hits $7.30 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $327.33 million and $7.30 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $1,554.74 or 0.07594536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,534 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,574.28467268 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,523,432.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

