ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ROHM Stock Performance

Shares of ROHCY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380. ROHM has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

