Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 200 ($2.41) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 105 ($1.26).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.84) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 110 ($1.32).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 5.0 %

RR stock opened at GBX 150.10 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,053.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.88).

Insider Activity

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £11,615.95 ($13,968.19). Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

