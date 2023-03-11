Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Trimmed by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 752.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after buying an additional 548,070 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.24 and its 200 day moving average is $415.94. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.