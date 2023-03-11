Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Rose Hill Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Institutional Trading of Rose Hill Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rose Hill Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) by 2,060.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Rose Hill Acquisition were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rose Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

