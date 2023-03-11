Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 31st

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

ROST opened at $104.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

