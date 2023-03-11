Roth Capital Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Yext

In related news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 39.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.