Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $20.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Couchbase Stock Down 7.5 %

BASE stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $659.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,471.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,952 shares of company stock valued at $284,253 in the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares during the period. EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 252,155 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 206,022 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

