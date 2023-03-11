Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$27.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ELEEF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

