Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $13.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Tremor International in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tremor International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.