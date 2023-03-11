Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $274.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 271.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

