Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 361,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 61,735 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.78) EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.