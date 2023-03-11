RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in RPM International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Down 2.0 %

RPM stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.31. 621,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,367. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.93. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.