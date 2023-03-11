RTC Group (LON:RTC) Trading Up 2.7%

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.94 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). Approximately 45,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 22,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.22).

RTC Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 million, a PE ratio of -633.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.43.

About RTC Group

(Get Rating)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.