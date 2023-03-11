Rune Price Tops $1.33 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00006474 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $26,109.04 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00433415 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,012.97 or 0.29296034 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.37094969 USD and is down -46.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.