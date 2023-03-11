Saba Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,232 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 10.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,327,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,420 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 23.9% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,298,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 250,111 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 713.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 444,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,251. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

