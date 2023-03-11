Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.18% of Mercato Partners Acquisition worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,031,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 507,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth $876,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPRA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 1,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

About Mercato Partners Acquisition

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

