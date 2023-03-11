Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $17.84 Million Stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,632 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of NBXG traded down 0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 328,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,200. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.70 and a 52 week high of 14.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of 9.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

