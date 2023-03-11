Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $44.87 Million Stock Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 282.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587,130 shares during the period. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $44,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 340,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 403,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,156. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at $466,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

