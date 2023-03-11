Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,859 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.27% of DiamondHead worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHHC. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,336.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Price Performance

DiamondHead Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DHHC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 217,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,696. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

(Get Rating)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.