Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495,000 shares during the period. Longview Acquisition Corp. II accounts for 0.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.72% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $31,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 61.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 437,401 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $7,120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 557,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 20.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LGV remained flat at $10.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

