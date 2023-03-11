Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Saitama has a total market cap of $70.03 million and $1.13 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00035950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004634 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00223945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,611.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

