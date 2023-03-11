Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 248.0% in February

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 248.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.92. 34,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,473. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $26.75.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
