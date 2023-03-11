Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 248.0% in February

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 248.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.92. 34,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,473. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

