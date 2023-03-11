Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 248.0% in February

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 248.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.92. 34,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,473. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

(Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.