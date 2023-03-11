Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Marc L. Andreessen Sells 360,983 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 360,983 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $7,551,764.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Samsara Stock Down 4.4 %

Samsara stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,428. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.