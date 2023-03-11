Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Santa Cruz County Bank Stock Down 10.2 %

SCZC stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 10,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023. The stock has a market cap of $213.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.83. Santa Cruz County Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

