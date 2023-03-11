Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00019892 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $15.22 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

