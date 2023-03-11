Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.02

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.02 and traded as high as $27.45. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 47,889 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.87 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Further Reading

