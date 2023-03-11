SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $240.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.46 and a 200-day moving average of $287.11. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

