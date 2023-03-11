Scholarship Coin Price Up 684.3% This Week (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 684.3% against the U.S. dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $307,957.43 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scholarship Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,127,762 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.01888843 USD and is up 169.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scholarship Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scholarship Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.