Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Position Boosted by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 1,252.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,879,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $321,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.