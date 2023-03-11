Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,326,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SCHX traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.63. 2,574,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,559. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

