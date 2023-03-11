Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Scientific Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates under the Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems segments. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets equipment for research in university, pharmacy, and industrial laboratories sold primarily through laboratory equipment distributors and online.

