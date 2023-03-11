SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the February 13th total of 57,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SciSparc Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPRC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 220,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. SciSparc has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.87% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

