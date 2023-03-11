Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.70

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.70 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.47). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.47), with a volume of 56,188 shares traded.

Scotgold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

About Scotgold Resources

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

