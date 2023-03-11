SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $115.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.43.

SEA Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of SE stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.66. SEA has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $136.43.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEA will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SEA by 56.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in SEA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SEA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $100,939,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SEA by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

