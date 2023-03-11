Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Azul S.A.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Azul in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.24. Azul has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 231.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

