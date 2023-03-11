Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.64 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $3,632.48 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0048196 USD and is down -6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,202.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

