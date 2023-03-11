Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$11.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.10.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 3.6 %

SES stock opened at C$6.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.02 and a 52 week high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at C$3,087,202.90. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

