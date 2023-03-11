Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $107.49 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $107.49 million and $3.39 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00446666 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,136,518.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

