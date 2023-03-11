Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $86.60

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.60 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 87.13 ($1.05). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.04), with a volume of 2,041,088 shares traded.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,866.67.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23,333.33%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

